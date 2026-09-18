DUSU Elections 2026: What Students Want Their New Leaders To Address

DUSU Elections 2026: Voting is underway for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for the four key posts of president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary. Students arriving at polling stations to cast their votes are discussing their major concerns and highlighting issues they expect elected representatives to address. Student safety has emerged as a key concern, particularly following the Satya Niketan incident.

Students say better hostel infrastructure, libraries, safe drinking water facilities, and campus placements are among the key poll issues, and they are voting for candidates who would raise these issues strongly.

With over 1.5 lakh students casting their votes today, all eyes are now on the results, which will be announced tomorrow.

Voting In Two Shifts, Activity Picks Up Across Campus

Voting is being conducted in two shifts. Polling for the first shift, for day classes, began at 8:30am and ended at 1pm, while polling for the second shift, for evening classes, began at 3pm and will end at 7pm.

As polling began, student movement increased across college campuses from South Campus to North Campus. Heavy crowds were witnessed around the Law Faculty since morning.

Why Is The Law Faculty Drawing Attention?

Three colleges associated with the Law Faculty have a large number of student voters. This is why student organisations are closely watching the polling here.

A large number of students have been arriving since morning to cast their votes, and the activity here reflects the overall election atmosphere across the university.

Tight Security Arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the Delhi University campus and surrounding areas. Delhi Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, have been deployed. SSB personnel are also stationed around the campus.

Security forces are maintaining a continuous vigil around polling stations to ensure that voting is conducted peacefully.

Dispute Over Campaign Material During Polling

Meanwhile, a dispute over campaign material was reported around the Law Faculty in the morning. ABVP alleged that campaign leaflets and pamphlets were found in the bags of some NSUI supporters near the college.

ABVP protested against this, following which police and security personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Who Won The Seats Last Time?

The results of the previous election are also significant in understanding this year's contest. In the last election, ABVP won the president, secretary and joint secretary posts, while the vice-president's post went to NSUI.

The AISA-SFI alliance's candidate for secretary received around 10,000 votes.

The Biggest Question: What Will The Voter Turnout Be?

Voter turnout has been a key issue in the DUSU elections over the past few years. Around 39.45 per cent voting was recorded in the last election, while the turnout was around 35.2 per cent in 2024.

There has been significant student movement this time since morning. However, whether the final voter turnout will break the previous record will become clear only after polling ends at 7pm.

Hostels, Water, Libraries And Placements Emerge As Key Issues

Conversations with students arriving at polling stations go beyond election slogans. Students have been discussing the Satya Niketan incident, hostels, libraries, drinking water and campus placements.

A student from Satyawati College said the Satya Niketan incident had deeply shaken her, but other campus-related issues were equally important. She said she was voting based on which candidates would raise these issues strongly.

Among South Campus students, the issue of hostels and safe student accommodation has also emerged as a key concern following the Satya Niketan incident.

First Major Student Election Among Gen Z Voters

This election is also significant because it is the first major election in Delhi after the Gen Z movement a few months ago, with a large number of Gen Z voters participating.

Against this backdrop, new issues and priorities among students have also become a topic of discussion in the election.

Student Organisations Reach Out To PGs And Hostels Until The Last Moment

Student organisations left no stone unturned ahead of polling. Till late last night and this morning, they visited PG accommodations and hostels to reach out to students and seek support for their candidates.

Which organisation received students' support, and what the DUSU election outcome looks like this year, will become clear only after the results are announced tomorrow.