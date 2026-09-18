Delhi University Election 2026: ABVP Wins Key Posts At Several Colleges

New Delhi: The results of college-level student union elections at several Delhi University colleges have started emerging, with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) securing multiple posts across campuses. These results are specific to individual colleges and are not the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election results. ABVP has won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College. At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates won the posts of President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee.

ABVP Wins Key Posts In Several Colleges

At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, ABVP candidates secured the posts of President and Central Councillor. At Keshav Mahavidyalaya, ABVP won the posts of President, Vice-President and Secretary. The college-wise results reported so far are:

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: ABVP won all posts.

ABVP won all posts. Sri Aurobindo College (Morning): ABVP won all posts.

ABVP won all posts. Dr BR Ambedkar College: ABVP won all posts.

ABVP won all posts. Bharati College: ABVP won all posts.

ABVP won all posts. Shivaji College: ABVP won all posts.

ABVP won all posts. Ramjas College: ABVP won President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee.

ABVP won President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College: ABVP won President and Central Councillor.

ABVP won President and Central Councillor. Keshav Mahavidyalaya: ABVP won President, Vice-President and Secretary.

SFI Secures Posts At Two Colleges

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has also secured posts in the college-level elections. SFI won the Joint Secretary post at Zakir Husain College and the President post at Bhaskaracharya College.

These college-specific results should not be confused with the DUSU results, which will cover the university-level posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. Counting for DUSU is scheduled for September 19.