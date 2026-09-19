DUSU Election Results 2026 Today: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8AM

The Delhi University Students' Union Election 2026 Result will be announced today, September 19, 2026. The vote counting is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Yash Dabas for president and Ishu Maurya for vice-president, while NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two posts.

A voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded during the polling held on Friday, September 18 as per the data received by the 52 polling centres across Delhi University, making it the highest in the past three years. Last year the turnout stood at 39.5%.

The polling was conducted in two stages, the first phase was held from 8:30 am to 1 pm and the second stage for the evening students was conducted from 3pm to 7:30 pm.

The ABVP has secured key positions in multiple colleges in the DUSU election ahead of the result such as ABVP has won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College. At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates won the posts of President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee.

Also Read | DUSU Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8am

Delhi University has 91 colleges across its North and South campuses, but only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the DUSU elections. St Stephen's College, Lady Shri Ram College, and Jesus and Mary College are among those excluded from the electoral process.

The Delhi High Court has barred victory processions and asked the Delhi Police to make sure no such procession is held on roads, hostels and inside of colleges after the DUSU election results are declared. Students violating the order will be punished and strict action will be taken against them.