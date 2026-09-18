"Still Can't Forgive Myself": Anil Kapoor Recalls Missing Daughter Rhea's Birth Due To Work Commitments

Anil Kapoor is stepping into a new role as host of India Ke Top 1 Percent, a quiz-based reality show set to premiere on Star Plus and JioHotstar on September 19. In a conversation with a contestant, the veteran actor opened up about a more personal chapter of his life and recalled a moment he still regrets.

Anil revealed that he missed his daughter Rhea Kapoor's birth because of work commitments. The Mr India star admitted that he still finds it difficult to forgive himself for not being there.

“Bahut log kehte hain ki main apni family ke liye kaam karta hoon, lekin main bhi ab yeh seekh raha hoon ki family ko waqt dena kitna zaroori hai. [Many people say they work for their families, but I, too, am now learning just how important it is to make time for family]," Anil said, as quoted by ETimes.

Praising his sons-in-law for successfully balancing their professional commitments and family life, the actor then opened up about the birth of his younger daughter, Rhea. "Jab main aapki umar ka tha aur Rhea paida hui thi, main hospital late pahuncha tha. Main aaj tak khud ko forgive nahi kar saka. [When I was your age, and Rhea was born, I arrived late at the hospital. I have never been able to forgive myself for that," he added.

Anil said, "Rhea ki delivery ho gayi thi aur main kuch waqt baad wahan pahuncha. Main poori raat shoot kar raha tha aur meri aankh lag gayi. Jab main utha, tab tak Rhea was born. Having a daughter is a bonus, aur meri do daughters hain, Sonam aur Rhea, toh mere liye double bonus hai. [Rhea had already been born by the time I arrived. I had been shooting all night and had dozed off; by the time I woke up, Rhea had already arrived. Having a daughter is a bonus, and since I have two daughters, Sonam and Rhea. It is a double bonus for me.]"

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, India Ke Top 1 Percent tests contestants' logic, observation, common sense and quick thinking. In each episode, 100 contestants will compete through 13 exciting rounds of increasing difficulty. The final surviving players get to answer a question that only 1% of the country's population is statistically likely to answer correctly, giving them a shot at winning a massive top prize of Rs 1 Crore.

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