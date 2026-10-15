State Bank of India PO Mains Result 2026 OUT: Download Stage 2 Merit List PDF

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2026 on October 15, 2026. Candidates can check their qualifying status through the bank's official website, sbi.co.in.

Candidates who qualify for the Mains examination will proceed to Phase 3 of the selection process. This stage consists of a psychometric test, a group exercise and a personal interview. According to the tentative schedule, the psychometric test will be held on October 31, 2026, while the group exercise and interviews are scheduled to begin on November 18, 2026.

How to Check SBI PO Mains Result 2026

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. Click on the Careers section. Search for the SBI PO Mains Result 2026 link. Click on the link to open the result PDF. Use the search option in the PDF to find your roll number. Download the document and save it for future reference.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF have been shortlisted for the next stage, subject to SBI's recruitment rules.

SBI PO Mains Result 2026: Important Details

The SBI PO Mains examination was conducted on September 12, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,500 Probationary Officer vacancies across India.