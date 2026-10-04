Government Jobs 2026: SBI, UPSC, CRPF, RRB Among Recruitments With Deadlines Near

Candidates preparing for government jobs have several opportunities this month. Recruitment is open or set to begin in banking, railways, paramilitary forces, engineering and the pharmaceutical sector.

The State Bank of India (SBI), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) have announced recruitment for different posts.

Here are some major recruitments candidates should keep an eye on:

SBI Recruitment 2026

SBI has extended the application deadline for 207 posts in its Wealth Management division to October 5, 2026. Posts include Zonal Head, Regional Head, Relationship Manager-Team Lead, Investment Specialist, Investment Officer, VP Wealth and AVP Wealth.

The recruitment is on a contractual basis. Freshers are not eligible, and candidates with relevant experience can apply through the official SBI website.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2027

UPSC is conducting the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027 for 480 posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. The application deadline is October 6, 2026. The preliminary exam is scheduled for January 31, 2027, while the main exam is proposed for June 18, 2027.

PMBI Recruitment 2026

PMBI has announced 178 contractual vacancies for posts including Pharmacist, Executive, Senior Executive and Assistant Manager. The application process is offline, and the last date to apply is October 15, 2026, by 5 pm.

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment

CRPF will recruit for 521 posts under the sports quota, including Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty). Applications will open on October 12 and close on November 11, 2026.

RRB NTPC Recruitment