SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026: Call Letter Out, Here's What Candidates Need To Check

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the call letter for the preliminary examination for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can now download their call letter from the official SBI recruitment portal.

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination will be held on September 26 and 27, 2026. The call letter will contain details such as the candidate's exam date, shift, reporting time and examination centre. The application process was conducted from August 11 to August 31, 2026.

How To Download SBI Clerk Call Letter

Candidates can follow these steps to download the call letter:

Visit the official SBI recruitment website.

Open the Junior Associate recruitment section.

Click on the link to download the preliminary exam call letter.

Enter your registration number, password and security code.

Submit the details.

Download the call letter.

Take a printout and keep it safely for the exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will be conducted online and will carry 100 marks. Candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the test.

Section Questions Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

The preliminary examination is the first stage of the selection process for the Junior Associate posts.

Candidates should carefully follow all instructions mentioned on their call letter, including details about reporting time, documents to carry and items allowed at the examination centre.