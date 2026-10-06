Video: This British Vlogger Is Travelling 17,000 Km From England To Vietnam On Foot

People often travel across countries for adventure, fun and unique experiences, but British travel vlogger Luke Deakin has taken it several steps further. He is attempting to travel from England to Vietnam, covering around 17,000 kilometres over the course of nearly three years entirely on foot.

Known online as @chubbytrekka, Deakin began his solo journey from Stratford-upon-Avon, England, on September 16, 2024. As of October 2026, he has been on the road for more than two years and has covered over 7,500 kilometres. This marks roughly the halfway point of his projected three-year journey.

His goal goes beyond simply completing the mammoth journey. Deakin says he wants to prove that “normal people can do great things” while having the adventure of a lifetime.

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The 23-Country Route

Deakin's planned route stretches across two continents and includes 23 countries. Since the journey is designed to be completed on foot, he has relied on just two necessary ferry crossings — one across the English Channel from England to France and another across the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan.

So far, he has walked through the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan on foot.

The journey has already tested him. In these last two years, Deakin has vlogged through extreme conditions, including freezing temperatures of around -30°C in Europe, high-altitude mountain crossings, snowstorms and severe exhaustion.

The Upcoming Path

And now, the hardest part. After a temporary mid-journey break to recharge, he has crossed the Caspian Sea by ferry into Kazakhstan. He is now heading into an unsupported, demanding trek through thousands of kilometres of barren Central and South Asian deserts.

The route will take him through Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan before he reaches India. This stretch is expected to bring a very different set of challenges, including water scarcity, temperatures reaching around 40°C, long distances between towns and extreme isolation.

From there, he plans to continue through Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand.

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Final Destination: Vietnam

Navigating 40-degree heat and the rainy season, the vlogger will then cross Cambodia. After this, Deakin will finally enter Vietnam and continue along the country's coast, travelling from Ho Chi Minh City towards Hanoi.