'So Down To Earth': Why This Norwegian Mayor Was Driving An Auto Rickshaw In Gujarat

A video going viral on Instagram shows a foreign traveller in Gujarat. The charm of it? He is a mayor in Norway and is currently travelling through different Indian states in an auto-rickshaw.

In the clip, a Gujarati man who met him, perhaps during a chai break somewhere in Gujarat, revealed, "I met this man from Norway. He is the mayor of Norway's Porsanger Municipality in Finnmark county."

The post also revealed the politician's Google profile and his name: Jo Inge Hesjevik.

"He is so down to Earth. He is travelling India in a tuk-tuk," the man added, while the politician smiled humbly. He was spotted in Limbdi, Gujarat, travelling in a quirky auto-rickshaw.

Along with his companion, Øyvind Hesjevik, the mayor is participating in Rickshaw Run India. This adventure activity involves travelling from Jaisalmer to Fort Kochi in an auto-rickshaw from September 26 to October 9.

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The politician's travel adventure in India received a range of reactions online.

"Happiest country for a reason," a viewer remarked. Another said, "This is a real hero, no attitude."

One user wrote, "Probably his biggest flex of life afterwards. Chill guys, everyone has a bucket list."

Another comment read, "Do you expect this from any Indian politician?" A viewer also remarked, "We Indians never thought of doing it."

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Jo Inge Hesjevik has been documenting his journey on Facebook. On September 26, he posted, "We are now ready to depart from Jaisalmer. The next 14 days will be spent in a tuktuk traversing India."

On September 28, he wrote, "We are on the road in India, driving our own rickshaw. So far we have covered 1,400 kilometres and have 2,900 kilometres to go."

In his latest update on October 6, he shared, "We've safely passed Goa. One mirror less, some loose parts and some new dents. Øyvind does the laundry himself and saves 30 kr (Rs 302). The fish looks exciting; it also costs 30 kr (Rs 302)."