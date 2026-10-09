How Nana Patekar Calmed 'Trembling' Katrina Kaif During <i>Rajneeti</i> Shoot

Katrina Kaif, who was a part of big ensemble cast in Prakash Jha's Rajneeti, shared in an old interview how senior actor Nana Patekar 'calmed' her when her hands were 'trembling'.

In the film, Katrina was supposed to deliver a speech in front of a large crowd.

"There were 2000-3000 people on the street. They were not extras. I had to walk onto the stage and deliver a speech. Ajay (Devgn), Nana Sir were there. My hands were trembling. I remember Nana sir saying, it's fine. It's going to be fine," she had told Mid Day.

Katrina played the role of Indu Pratap, who is eventually elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Her character is shown to be in love with Ranbir Kapoor's role, but is married to his brother Prithviraj Pratap (Arjun Rampal). Her character was reportedly based on Draupadi from Mahabharat.

Nana Patekar played political strategist Brij Gopal in the film.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana) at Donje farmhouse, Pune, on Thursday. Nana Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse, according to his associates.

Nana Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

Film celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma were present at his funeral, along with several political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the actor's native village to pay his last respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai.

Nana Patekar had finished shoot of Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini before he died. He will also be seen in upcomig films like The Confession Of Mary, Vedanta, Eetha and Kuku Ki Kundali.

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