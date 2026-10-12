'No One Will Troll Vicky For His Looks Now': Internet Reacts To Actor's Latest Pic With Katrina Kaif

A viral photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in London has triggered a conversation online about the scrutiny male and female celebrities face over their appearances.

What's Happening

The picture, reportedly taken by a fan and shared on social media on Saturday, shows the couple in casual outfits.

While Vicky is seen wearing a cap, glasses and a beard, Katrina is dressed in a dark outfit with sunglasses.

The photograph drew reactions from social media users, with some commenting on Vicky's appearance and others pointing out the difference in how men and women are judged for their looks.

One user wrote, "No one will troll Vicky for his looks now tho." Another penned, "The trolling is only reserved for his wife, right?" "Double standards," a third user wrote.

Katrina Kaif Faced Body-Shaming After Ganpati Celebrations

The online debate comes days after Katrina faced body-shaming comments following her appearance at Ganpati celebrations.

Katrina has previously spoken about the impact of online criticism and the importance of not allowing public opinion to dictate personal choices. At an event in London marking the first anniversary of her beauty brand, the actor addressed social media narratives and self-worth.

She said, "I think we really need to be careful of letting narratives on social media affect our self-worth and value because there are so many opinions out there. If we're going to start to cater to all of them, it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, for me, every time that I faced critics or comments, if I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 and welcomed their first child, Vihaan, in November 2025.