'I Could Always Count On Nana -The Friend': <i>Ab Tak Chhappan</i> Real Hero Daya Nayak To His 'Brother'

Nana Patekar infused life into the real-life character of Daya Nayak, a police officer who served Mumbai Police for three decades, in Shimit Amin's Ab Tak Chhappan. More than an actor, Daya Nayak, wants to remember Nana -the friend. In his emotional tribute on X, Daya Nayak said that he felt blessed as Nana called him 'brother and friend'.

"I can't quite believe you are gone... we spoke just a few days ago, and somehow the thought that that was our last conversation feels impossible to believe..." Daya Nayak began the note with these words.

"Such a wonderfully versatile actor and the extraordinary way you inhabited every character you played. You inspired me while playing a character inspired by me..you didn't simply portray a police officer-you made people understand the person behind the uniform, the pressures, the humanity and what it truly means to be a police officer. And you did it with such honesty and depth..." Daya Nayak talked about Nana Patekar's screen transition.

"But beyond the actor was the friend-the Nana I could always count on. Warm, dependable, generous and always there when it mattered.

I will miss you terribly. I feel incredibly lucky to have known you, and most of all, to have called you my friend and brother..

Till we meet again, Nana..You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, always," wrote the officer.

Who Is Daya Nayak?

Joining the force as a Sub-Inspector in 1995, he became one of the most widely recognised officers associated with Mumbai's campaign against organised crime during the 1990s and early 2000s. Throughout his career, he served in several operational and investigative assignments and was known for his role in combating organised criminal syndicates.

About Ab Tak Chhappan

The Hindi films Ab Tak Chhappan by Shimit Amin and N Chandra's Kagaar are based on Nayak's personal experiences.

The 2004 film revolves around Inspector Sadhu Agashe from the Mumbai Encounter Squad famous for having killed 56 people in police encounters.

Nana Patekar played the role of Daya Nayak. The film premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival.

A sequel Ab Tak Chhappan 2 directed by Aejaz Gulab was released in 2015.

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana) at Donje farmhouse, Pune, on Thursday. Nana Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse, according to his associates.

Nana Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

Film celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma were present at his funeral, along with several political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the actor's native village to pay his last respects.

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