'<i>Pehle</i> Satish, <i>Ab Mera</i> Nanya': Anil Kapoor Mourns Loss Of Dear Friends

Anil Kapoor, who shares decades-old friendship with Nana Patekar, shared a heartfelt tribute for him. Sharing a picture of holding hands together, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya... pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya... Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya. Bohot miss karunga tujhe, life mein, set par, phone par aur bade parde par (My friend left me. First Satish, then Nanya. Nanya, you left so early. The biggest artiste in the world left us. I will miss you in life, on set, on screen and on phone)."

Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor wrote, "I'm so sorry dad. You really loved him."

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar collaborated in films like Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda back in the 1990s. Later they re-kindled their offscreen friendship in the Welcome franchise. Nana Patekar also played a cameo in Anil Kaooor's Subedaar, released this year.

Anil Kapoor's post also referred to the untimely death of Satish Kaushik, who died on March 9, 2023.

In the Welcome franchise Nana as Uday Shetty and Anil Kapoor as Majnu bhaiya became fan-favourite.

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana) at Donje farmhouse, Pune, on Thursday. Nana Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse, according to his associates.

Nana Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

Film celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma were present at his funeral, along with several political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the actor's native village to pay his last respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai.

Nana Patekar had finished shoot of Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini before he died. He will also be seen in upcomig films like The Confession Of Mary, Vedanta, Eetha and Kuku Ki Kundali.

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