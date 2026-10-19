Video: Meghalaya's Hidden Natural Water Slide Ends In A Crystal-Clear Pool, Leaving Travellers Stunned

Meghalaya is known for its beautiful hills, clear rivers and stunning waterfalls, but a hidden natural water slide is now catching everyone's attention. A traveller recently shared a video of this unusual spot near Konthong village in the East Khasi Hills district. The clip shows a smooth rock surface where water flows down into a clear infinity pool.

The place looks beautiful and offers a different kind of experience for those who love nature and adventure. However, reaching this spot may not be easy for those who are unfamiliar with the area. The traveller explained that those planning a visit need a local guide to find the place because there are no marked routes to reach the spot.

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Since the video was shared online, many viewers have been amazed by the natural beauty of the spot. At the same time, some people felt nervous while watching the water slide, claiming it looks dangerous and unsafe.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “One major risk: your head hitting the rock on your way down. You actually had a close shave towards the end.”

Another shared, “Am I the only one who gets anxiety while watching this reel?”

“Awesome natural slide,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “This looks dangerous.”

Another mentioned, “At places like these, please make sure you place your hands on your head to avoid the impact. From the lower angle, it looks like you almost hit your head.”

One more added, “The truth is, go at your own risk. This is clearly very unsafe.”

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Such natural pools form when waterfalls carve the rocks and slowly give them shape.