'"Almost Like A Palace": Traveller Amazed By Kerala's Shoranur Railway Station

A Kerala railway station is getting attention and praise for a reason many travellers would love to see across India, its cleanliness. While cities like Indore and Surat are often praised for keeping their streets clean, a content creator recently showed Shoranur railway station and was surprised by how neat and well maintained it looked.

In a video, he showed the station's clean platforms and attractive design. Even the bus stop outside the station left him impressed. Despite being an important railway junction, the place did not look overcrowded.

On Instagram, the creator said, “Look at Shoranur, it's a railway junction located in Kerala. What a lovely station this is. Here, the tracks lead toward the hills. There's a bus stop just outside station. Just look at how charming it is. It's almost like a palace, it's beautiful.”

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“This is a railway junction. It's not extremely crowded. There are multiple ticket counters, but it's quite calm. The level of cleanliness is remarkable, the entire station is spotless and absolutely lovely. It looked wonderful from a distance and it's also impressive from the inside. Isn't it just lovely?”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Whoever built it, the people of Kerala keep it clean and well-maintained. That is the difference between Kerala and North India.”

Another shared, “Not just Shoranur Station—every station from Kasaragod to Trivandrum is so neat and clean. That's why Kerala is truly called God's Own Country.”

“This is my Swachh Bharat,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “It was a June morning, perhaps 2009, around 6 am. I got down at Shoranur station to feel the touch of Kerala. Just near my coach was a coffee shop. I took a cuppa and felt joyous. The platform was neat and clean with a slow breeze. Your reel reminded me of those days.”

Another mentioned, “All because of civic sense and literacy.”

One more added, “This is standard in Kerala. No pan spitting, no littering, and no sleeping on platforms.”

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Shoranur railway station is a great example of how keeping public places clean can make a big difference.