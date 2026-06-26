Man Praises South India After First Trip, Highlights Cleanliness And Calm Public Behaviour

A 27-year-old man who had lived most of his life in Northern India has shared his first experience of visiting South India. He described the region as calm, clean and less chaotic, while also noting clear differences in public behaviour and city organisation.

Avijeet, a personal branding strategist, posted on X that he had never travelled beyond Mumbai and was visiting South India for the first time.

He said, "Just landed in Chennai and I must say things are different here than Delhi. I am coming to the south for the first time in my 27 years of existence. Never been below Mumbai. So every experience will be new for me: the good, the bad, the ugly."

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Sharing his early observations after landing in Chennai, he said the biggest difference he noticed was how people behaved in public spaces. He wrote, "My first observation is, non -chaotic people."

He added, "People are not rushing too much. Even though there is too much crowd, everyone is relaxed, walking slowly in one lane without trying to criss-cross each other."

He also praised the cleanliness around the railway station and compared it with Bhopal, where he had been a day earlier.

He said, "Also, the cleanliness inside and outside the railway station is much better than in Bhopal, where I was yesterday morning."

Another thing that stood out to him was the behaviour of cab drivers outside the station. He noted that drivers stayed within the designated pickup area and did not argue after being refused. He said, "Cab drivers are not allowed behind the demarcated lane. They asked once, you refused, and they left without arguing or negotiating."

Along with his post, Avijeet shared pictures of the clean Chennai railway station under a clear blue sky and the organised cab waiting area. He was also seen eating idlis and medu vadas after arriving in the city.

He concluded by saying, "A pretty organised first hour."

Social Media Reaction

His post received several reactions. One user commented, "Chennai really surprised me the first time I visited. Good food, good infrastructure."

Another user noted, "Love this observation and the food looks so tasty."

"I hope you have a good stay," added a third user.