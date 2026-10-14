Meghalaya Approves Nodal School System To Reduce Admission Hurdles, Paperwork

Students in Meghalaya could soon face fewer admission hurdles as the state government moves to link schools through a voluntary nodal school system. The State Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya School Education School Complex Rules, 2026, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said after a Cabinet meeting. The initiative aims to ease students' transition from primary to secondary and higher secondary education.

Meghalaya has 9,244 lower primary schools, 2,396 upper primary schools, 1,755 secondary schools, and 532 higher secondary schools. The sharp decline in the number of institutions at higher levels creates admission challenges for students seeking to continue their education.

"This challenge in the structure of the schools leads to students not being able to get admission number one, and number two, it also leads to students having to take admission two to three times during their School education procedure," Sangma said.

Explaining the repeated admission procedures students face, he said, "So, in some cases, students are taking admission once obviously in class one, then, second time in class 6, then again in Class 9 and again in class 11, so it's a very, very inconvenient process, and this is happening because of this structures that we have in the in the schools."

Under the nodal school framework, lower and upper primary schools would be linked with nearby secondary and higher secondary institutions to facilitate transitions between classes, including from Class 5 to Class 6 and Class 8 to Class 9. The system is also expected to reduce the need for repeated admission procedures and transfer certificates.

"So, we are trying to create nodal schools, which will facilitate the process of admission, without having to get the transfer certificate and other formalities to be completed," Sangma said.

He stressed that participation in the system would be voluntary.

"It's not a compulsory kind of a setup, but it'll be done only with schools that want to work with us," he said.

Sangma said the nodal school network could also help the government address shortages of secondary and higher secondary institutions across blocks, subdivisions, and districts, particularly in areas where students have limited options to continue their education.

"So this kind of exercise will allow us to work on that and also work with schools that are cooperating with us in terms of this nodal school formula in this entire structure that they are creating," he said.

The framework is also expected to support the long-term development of nodal and model schools across Meghalaya while making transitions between school levels easier for students and their families.