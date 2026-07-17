Meghalaya To Table Resolution Opposing Uranium Mining

The Meghalaya government has announced that it would bring a resolution in the State Assembly to formally oppose and prohibit uranium mining, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma asserting that his government has never given its approval for such activities in the state.

The announcement on Thursday comes amid renewed speculation and media reports over the possibility of uranium mining in Meghalaya, particularly in uranium-rich areas of the state.

Clarifying the state government's position, Chief Minister Sangma said the proposed Assembly resolution would categorically reaffirm the state's opposition to uranium mining and remove any ambiguity surrounding the issue.

"The Meghalaya government has consistently maintained its stand against uranium mining. We have never approved uranium mining, and the Assembly resolution will formally oppose and ban any such activity in the state," the Chief Minister added.

He said the move was aimed at addressing longstanding public concerns over the environmental, ecological and social consequences associated with uranium extraction.

According to the Chief Minister, the resolution would provide a clear policy direction and help put to rest years of speculation and uncertainty regarding the state's position on uranium mining.

The issue has remained politically and socially sensitive in Meghalaya for decades, with several civil society organisations, local communities and pressure groups opposing uranium mining, citing concerns over radiation hazards, environmental degradation, displacement of indigenous communities and threats to public health.

Successive state governments have faced demands to clarify their stand whenever the issue resurfaced in public discourse.

Chief Minister Sangma reiterated that the state government's priority is to safeguard Meghalaya's fragile ecology and protect the interests of its people while ensuring that development remains sustainable and environmentally responsible.

The proposed resolution is expected to be tabled in the state Assembly, reinforcing the state government's commitment to preserving the state's natural resources and addressing the apprehensions of local communities over uranium mining.

The announcement is likely to bring greater clarity to the long-debated issue and formally establish the state's position through a legislative resolution.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)