Heavy Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic At Assam-Meghalaya Border

Heavy waterlogging at Jorabat on the Assam-Meghalaya border severely affected vehicular movement on Sunday, forcing authorities to divert traffic and causing major inconvenience to commuters.

The waterlogging disrupted traffic on one of the busiest corridors connecting Guwahati with Shillong as well as Central and Upper Assam. Police implemented traffic diversions with immediate effect to ease congestion and prevent vehicles from getting stranded.

According to the Assam State Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), rainwater accumulation was also reported in parts of Sonapur revenue circle, including Jorabat-Amerigog (9th Mile to Jorabat). The report stated that pumping operations were underway at Rukminigaon and VIP Road to drain out the accumulated water.

The DRIMS report also mentioned urban flooding in parts of North Guwahati, Rudreswar and Abhaypur, while several roads, including Kolbari Road, Rudreswar-Madhupur Road, Rajaduar Gelapukhuri Road and Abhaypur Road connecting New Guwahati North Bridge, remained submerged due to incessant rainfall.

Authorities have advised commuters travelling towards Shillong and Upper Assam to expect delays and follow traffic advisories until water levels recede.