3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Rain-Flooded Street In Ghaziabad

A three-year-old girl died after she slipped and fell into the rainwater that had accumulated in the street outside her Ghaziabad home in Uttar Pradesh where heavy rainfall disrupted normal life on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Manvi, a resident of the Sarvodaya Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Vijay Nagar police station.

By the time people realised what had happened, the child had already stopped breathing, say witnesses.

Local residents have expressed their anger regarding the waterlogging issue. The police are investigating the matter.

The Ghaziabad district administration declared a holiday in government schools as authorities grappled with rain-induced disruption.

Severe waterlogging near the Ghazipur border on National Highway-9 triggered long traffic snarls on the Delhi-Ghaziabad route.

In another incident, a section of a road in Vasundhara Sector 13 in Ghaziabad caved in beside an under-construction basement after incessant rain, sending a parked car and a scooter into the pit. A nearby electricity pole also tilted into the crater. No one was injured, but both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Photo Credit: ANI

In Noida, several areas, including Sectors 16, 33 and 12, witnessed severe waterlogging, with knee-deep water reported at places, making movement difficult for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Several motorcycles and scooters stalled after water entered their exhausts, forcing riders to push their vehicles through flooded stretches. Some commuters crossed inundated roads by walking along roadside dividers.