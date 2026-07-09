Ghaziabad Road Caves In Amid Heavy Rain, SUV, Scooter Fall Into Pit

A car and a scooter plunged into a pit that formed following heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Incessant rain across Delhi-NCR since yesterday has led to flooded roads, queues of traffic and incidents of trees falling.
In Vasundhara, a section of the road near Atal Chowk caved in this morning amid continuous rainfall. This happened after soil from the nearby construction site slipped, causing the ground to give way, resulting in two vehicles plunging into the pit. No one was injured in the incident.
The visuals from the incident site show the two vehicles parked adjacent to the construction site along the road. Debris continues to fall over the two vehicles.
#Watch | Car Craters into Pit After Soil Shifts Near Vasundhara Construction Site In Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/My9CBAyu4G— NDTV (@ndtv) July 9, 2026
The police were informed and traffic was brought to a halt for some time.
The two vehicles are currently being pulled out using a hydraulic crane.
The car, a Tata Punch, bears a registration number of Haryana. The scooter has not been identified yet.
In 24 hours (between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday), Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad recorded 164 mm of rainfall and Hindon reported 134 mm of rainfall.
Past 24 hours observed rainfall (in mm) over Delhi-NCR between 0830 IST of 08th to 0830 IST of today, 09th July, 2026#DelhiRainfall #NCRWeather #Monsoon2026 #RainUpdate #DelhiNCR #WeatherReport #WeatherAlert #DelhiWeather@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia… pic.twitter.com/G2EHbFSuLG— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph and moderate rain for several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Shamli.
District wise Nowcast Warning valid for next two-three hours:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2026
Red Warnings: Lightning/Thunderstorms with gusty winds (around 60 kmph) and heavy rain (>15 mm/h) very likely over following districts in:
Haryana: Faridabad, Karnal, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonipat, Yamunanagar… pic.twitter.com/k8do5cHouc
The monsoon has covered the entire country now.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world