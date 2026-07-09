Ghaziabad Road Caves In Amid Heavy Rain, SUV, Scooter Fall Into Pit

A car and a scooter plunged into a pit that formed following heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Incessant rain across Delhi-NCR since yesterday has led to flooded roads, queues of traffic and incidents of trees falling.

In Vasundhara, a section of the road near Atal Chowk caved in this morning amid continuous rainfall. This happened after soil from the nearby construction site slipped, causing the ground to give way, resulting in two vehicles plunging into the pit. No one was injured in the incident.

The visuals from the incident site show the two vehicles parked adjacent to the construction site along the road. Debris continues to fall over the two vehicles.

The police were informed and traffic was brought to a halt for some time.

The two vehicles are currently being pulled out using a hydraulic crane.

The car, a Tata Punch, bears a registration number of Haryana. The scooter has not been identified yet.

In 24 hours (between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday), Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad recorded 164 mm of rainfall and Hindon reported 134 mm of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph and moderate rain for several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Shamli.

The monsoon has covered the entire country now.