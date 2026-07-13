Guwahati Submerged After Heavy Rain, Thousands Left Stranded In Traffic Jams

Two days of incessant rain left large parts of Guwahati under water on Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear and causing major traffic disruptions across the city. The situation turned more serious at Jorabat on the Assam-Meghalaya border, where waterlogging and a landslide severely affected movement along National Highway 27.

One carriageway of the highway was submerged after floodwater overflowed onto the road, forcing authorities to divert traffic. The diversion triggered a massive traffic jam stretching for several kilometres, with buses, trucks, private vehicles and two-wheelers stranded for hours. Several heavy vehicles remained stuck through the night as traffic crawled along the affected stretch.

Inside Guwahati, several low-lying areas, including Satgaon, were inundated after continuous rainfall. Flooded roads disrupted public transport, while school buses, cars and two-wheelers were seen stranded in waist-deep water in some localities.

The impact was also felt by visitors to the city. A tourist from West Bengal, speaking to NDTV, said they had come to Guwahati to visit the Kamakhya Temple but were caught in the traffic chaos while returning. "The rain has stopped, but many roads are still under water. We have been stranded for hours and travelling has become extremely difficult," the tourist said.

Local traders said business activities came to a halt as rainwater entered shops and commercial establishments. A shopkeeper said several vehicles broke down after water entered their engines, while delivery services remained suspended because many roads were still impassable.

Traffic congestion also spilled over to NH-37, where long lines of trucks waited through the night as diversions and waterlogging slowed the movement of vehicles.

Although the rain eased on Sunday, water continued to remain on several roads, and commuters faced long delays. Authorities remained on the ground regulating traffic, while efforts continued to restore normal movement as floodwaters gradually receded from the worst-affected areas.