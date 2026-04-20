Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Drain Amid Heavy Rain In Assam

A woman lost her life after being swept into an open roadside drain during heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging in Guwahati in Assam.

The incident occurred on Sunday night as parts of the city were flooded following continuous rain. An uncovered drain along a footpath turned into a death trap amid the waterlogging.

The woman, identified as Payel Nath, reportedly slipped and fell into the drain before going missing, causing panic among local residents.

Teams from the Guwahati city Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Despite efforts for more than four hours, there was initially no sign of the missing woman, raising concerns in the area.

Later, two young men spotted Payel around 150 metres away from the place where she had fallen, inside an exposed section of the drain. She was found unconscious and was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, where she was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the district administration ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area due to the situation caused by heavy rain and flash floods.

An official order from the Government of Assam stated, "In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and Private) are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area."