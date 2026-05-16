Bridge Collapses Amid Heavy Rain, Flooding in Assam's Barak Valley

Heavy and continuous rainfall wreaked havoc across Assam's Barak Valley on Friday, exposing serious concerns over infrastructure, urban drainage, and public safety.

In a major incident, a portion of an under-construction bridge in Cachar district collapsed into the Jatinga River. At the same time, widespread artificial flooding crippled normal life in Silchar and Sribhumi towns.

The bridge, being constructed between Purandarpur and Badarpur in the Barkhola constituency of Cachar district, suddenly gave way on Friday afternoon when its central structure collapsed into the river. Himanta Biswa Sarma had laid the foundation stone for the project, estimated to cost around Rs 10 crore, in 2024.

The shocking collapse during the construction phase triggered outrage among residents, who alleged that poor-quality materials and unscientific construction methods were responsible for the disaster. Residents questioned how such a major structure could fail even before completion and demanded an immediate high-level investigation into the incident.

Locals have urged the chief minister and the concerned department to conduct a thorough probe and fix accountability if negligence is found.

At the same time, relentless rainfall caused severe, artificial flooding across Silchar town, leaving roads, markets, shops, and residential areas submerged.

Several key areas, including National Highway Point, Shillong Patti, Sonai Road, and Radhamadhab Road, have witnessed flood-like conditions since early morning.

The daily market at National Highway Point was completely underwater, while rainwater entered homes and commercial establishments in multiple localities, severely affecting daily life.

Sribhumi town also faced a grim situation as continuous rainwater inundated several parts of the town. Areas such as Ramani Mohan Road, Ramakrishna Mission Road, PWD Bazaar, Thana Road, DC Bungalow Road, and even the front area of the BJP office experienced severe waterlogging.

One unidentified person reportedly died due to electrocution in the floodwaters. Water also entered several educational institutions, disrupting academic activities and deepening public distress across the region.