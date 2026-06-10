Shillong Teer Result Today, June 10, 2026: First And Second Round Winning Numbers Announced

Shillong Teer Result Today: Shillong Teer enthusiasts eagerly awaited the results for June 10, 2026, as the popular archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya announced its First Round and Second Round winning numbers. The daily game continues to attract thousands of participants who follow the results closely and place their bets based on various prediction methods and number charts.

The Shillong Teer draw is conducted under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is known for its unique format. Unlike conventional lotteries, the winning numbers are determined by the total number of arrows that hit the target during two separate rounds of archery. The last two digits of the total arrow count become the winning numbers for each round.

According to the latest update, players can check the official First Round and Second Round results released for Wednesday, June 10. The results are important for participants across Meghalaya and neighbouring regions where Teer enjoys strong popularity.

Shillong Teer has become more than just a game. It is a cultural tradition that combines sport, entertainment and community participation. The game is played on most days of the week and has maintained a loyal following for decades. Many players also analyse previous results in an effort to identify trends, although outcomes remain unpredictable.

Participants are advised to verify winning numbers through authorised sources and official result platforms. Winners can claim prizes according to the rules set by the organisers. As interest in the game continues to grow, daily Shillong Teer result updates remain among the most searched topics in Meghalaya.

Players are encouraged to participate responsibly and treat Teer as a form of entertainment rather than a guaranteed source of income.