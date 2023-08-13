BHU UG Admission 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here's How To Check

BHU UG 1st allotment list was declared on August 07.

The Banaras Hindu University has announced the BHU UG 2023 Seat Allotment Round 2 Result for regular students. Applicants can check their BHU UG second seat allotment results 2023 directly from the official website: bhuonline.in.

Students now have time till 5:59 pm on August 14 to deposit the fee against the second list.

The official Twitter account of Banaras Hindu University, in a tweet, made the announcement and wrote, ''2nd list for admission to undergraduate programs (2023-24) has been published. Candidates may deposit the fee by 5.59 pm on 14 August 2023. Results for admission to PG programs will be published after 15.08.2023.''

See the tweet here:

#Attention



2nd list for #admission to undergraduate programs (2023-24) has been published. Candidates may deposit fee by 5.59 pm on 14 August, 2023.



Results for admission to PG programs will be published after 15.08.2023.



For details check: https://t.co/UhSwrlO4Hh.#BHUpic.twitter.com/HB8LIGAZ5j — BHU Official (@bhupro) August 13, 2023

BHU UG Seat Allotment 2023 For Round 2 – Steps to download

Visit the official website, bhuonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the BHU UG counselling allotment link

A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the required details and click on the Submit option.

The round 2 results will be displayed on your screen.

Download the same and take a printout for the future references

BHU UG's 1st allotment list was declared on August 07. The University is scheduled to release five merit lists for BHU UG Admission 2023.

As per the university website, The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), founded by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in 1916, is one of the Central universities in the country. It is also the largest residential University in Asia. Perhaps this is the only university in the world where courses ranging from nursery and primary school up to doctoral and post-doctoral degrees are taught and pursued within a walled campus spread over 550 Hectares (1360 acres).