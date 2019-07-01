NEET Allotment Result Soon. Here's How To Download

NEET counselling 2019: First round seat allotment result soon @ mcc.nic.in, medicalcounseling.nic.in

NEET allotment result: MCC or Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET allotment result of first round counselling on the official website by 8.00 pm today. The NEET qualified students who have registered and filled details may download their results from the official website once the results are out. The NEET Counselling allotment results for first round will be available on medicalcounseling.nic.in or mcc.nic.in. The candidates who are allotted a seat in the first round of NEET counselling are required to report to the allotted college/institute from July 1 to July 6 to complete admission formalities.

"The Provisional Result for Round -1 of UG Counselling 2019 will be available after 08:00 pm," said a notification published on the official website of MCC regarding NEET allotment results.

NEET Counselling 2019: How do download first round allotment results

Follow the steps given here to download your first round allotment results for all India quota medical seats:

Step 1: Visit the official website, medicalcounseling.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Login with your details

Step 3: From your login page, downlaod your NEET first round allotment results

Students who are allotted a seat in the first round can report to the allotted centre and give willingness for free exit/entry option.

Free exit for first Round means if a candidate allotted a seat in first Round and even if candidate does not report/join the allotted college he would not be penalized (security deposit will not be forfeited ) and eligible for subsequent rounds.

The documents required at the time of reporting at the allotted institute to complete admission formalities include following:

Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

Class 10th Certificate/ Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

For NRI/ OCI candidates appearing for Deemed Universities following documents are mandatory:

a) Passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate, b) Sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsorer is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of study), and c) Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsorer)

Students who are not allotted a seat in the first round of NEET counselling can participate in the second round of counselling. Students who are allotted a seat in the first round and have given willingness for up-gradation of seat in the second round of counselling can also participate in the second round of NEET counselling.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability