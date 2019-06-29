Eligible For Many Ivy League Colleges, This Boy Chose To Study In India

Guy Cracks AIIMS, NEET, JIPMER, KVPY. Eligible For Ivy League Colleges. To Study In India

Meet Akshat Kaushik, who has cracked several competitive entrance exams this year including an opportunity to join the prestigious Ivy League Colleges. Varanasi boy Akshat has cracked AIIMS, NEET, JEE Advanced, JIPMER and KVPY this year. This 17 years old prodigy has also cracked the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and has got 1470 out of 1600 in the first attempt. Now though he is eligible for getting admission in many Ivy League colleges in USA, he still chose to stay in India. Akshat Kaushik has decided to take admission in AIIMS, New Delhi for pursuing MBBS.

Akshat has secured third rank in AIIMS MBBS entrance exam and NEET. He cleared JIPMER MBBS exam with 14th rank. In JEE Advanced exam, the entrance exam for admission to IITs, he secured 433 rank and is the only student with Physics-Chemistry-Biology subject combination to have done so.

Apart from the engineering and medical entrance exams, Akshat has also bagged first rank in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana- KVPY, a research fellowship which is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and is awarded to highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science. Special groups / Committees are set up at IISc to conduct an aptitude test. KVPY scholars are selected through aptitude test and interview.

"Though I was confident to be among the top 10 ranking students I had never thought of securing rank 3 in AIIMS and NEET exams," he said to NDTV. He considers hard work and dedication as the key to success.

Akshat's parents are doctors and his elder brother is a medical student at Banaras Hindu University.

