Bihar NEET Counselling 2019: UGMAC Merit List Released On Website

Bihar NEET: UGMAC Provisional merit list and rank card out

Bihar NEET Counselling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the merit list for Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC). UGMAC 2019 merit list is available on the official BCECEB website. The seat matrix and rules would be posted on the UGMAC page of the BCECEB website tomorrow, i.e. June 30, 2019. The online registration for Seat allotment and choice locking will begin on July 1 and conclude on July 7.

The mock allotment result for choices filled till July 3 will be released on July 4 and Mock Seat Allotment Result of choice filled up to July 5 will be released on July 6. Final Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be release on July 9 after which the document verification process and downloading of allotment letter will begin.

UGMAC 2019 Rank Card: How To Download?

Students who have applied for UGMAC can check their eligibility for counselling and download their UGMAC rank card by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official BCECEB website: bceceb.bihar.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Merit List of UGMAC 2019' link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your UGMAC 2019 rank card.

UGMAC 2019 Rank Card Download Link

Students who are placed in the provisional merit list will have to submit the following documents at the time of counselling/allotment on the scheduled date:

Original Admit Card of NEET UG-2019 Original Score Card of NEET (UG)-2019 Passing Certificate / Mark sheet! Admit Card of Matric/ equivalent exam Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate or any equivalent exam Residential Certificate Caste Certificate All the Certificate / documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in Private Medical/Dental Colleges Six copies of the passport size photographs which was pasted on the Admit Card of NEET (UG)-2019 Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form Part A & Part B of UGMAC-2019 Aadhaar Card Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH) certificate

