Bihar NEET Counselling 2018: UGMAC Registration Begins At Bceceb.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the online registration for UGMAC NEET counselling process.



The last date to submit the registration fee is June 27, 2018. The counselling programme will be published on June 28, 2018.



Candidates can register themselves through the link provided on bceceb.bihar.gov.in. For the purpose of registration, candidates would need the following information: Email ID

Mobile number

Scanned/Soft copy of passport size photograph (less than 100Kb)

Scanned/Soft copy of signature (less than 100 Kb)

Aadhar Card (if available)

Credit card/Netbanking/ATM cum Debit card



Candidates applying for UGMAC first round counselling will have to present the following documents for verification: Original Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2018 Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Matric / equivalent exam Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate/ 10+2 / equivalent exam Residential Certificate Caste Certificate All the Certificate / documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in Private Medical / Dental Colleges Six copies of the passport size photographs, which was pasted on the Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2018 Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form (Part A & Part B) of UGMAC-2018 Aadhar Card Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH) certificate.

