Bihar NEET Counselling 2018: UGMAC Registration Begins At Bceceb.bihar.gov.in

The last date to submit the registration fee is June 27, 2018. The counselling programme will be published on June 28, 2018.
CommentsCandidates can register themselves through the link provided on bceceb.bihar.gov.in. For the purpose of registration, candidates would need the following information:
- Email ID
- Mobile number
- Scanned/Soft copy of passport size photograph (less than 100Kb)
- Scanned/Soft copy of signature (less than 100 Kb)
- Aadhar Card (if available)
- Credit card/Netbanking/ATM cum Debit card
Candidates applying for UGMAC first round counselling will have to present the following documents for verification:
- Original Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2018
- Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Matric / equivalent exam
- Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate/ 10+2 / equivalent exam
- Residential Certificate
- Caste Certificate
- All the Certificate / documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in Private Medical / Dental Colleges
- Six copies of the passport size photographs, which was pasted on the Admit Card of NEET(UG)-2018
- Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form (Part A & Part B) of UGMAC-2018
- Aadhar Card
- Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH) certificate.
Click here for more Education News