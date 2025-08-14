NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Process: Everything You Need To Know

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final result for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 on its official website. Candidates allotted seats can now report to their respective medical or dental colleges as per the schedule.

Those who missed out in Round 1 or want to upgrade their seats will soon get another opportunity in Round 2. The MCC will announce the dates for Round 2 registrations and choice filling shortly.

What if you didn't get a seat in Round 1?

If your name is not in the Round 1 allotment list, you can participate in Round 2, Round 3, and the stray vacancy round.

Who is eligible for Round 2?

You can apply for Round 2 if you:

Registered in Round 1 but didn't get a seat.

Had your Round 1 seat cancelled during verification.

Joined your Round 1 seat but opted for an upgrade.

Were allotted a seat but did not join.

Resigned your Round 1 seat within the allowed time.

Do you need to register again?

If you already registered in Round 1 and meet the above criteria, you don't need to register again.

Fresh registration is required only for candidates who didn't apply in Round 1.

Round 2 Counselling Process

Register: Fresh Registration (if applicable) with full fee payment.

Choice Filling And Locking: Select and arrange your preferred colleges/courses.

Seat Allotment: MCC assigns seats based on NEET rank, preferences, and reservation rules.

Result Declaration: It will be published on the MCC website.

Physical Reporting: Visit the allotted college with original documents and fees.

Upgrade Option: Candidates can opt for Round 3 upgrade after joining Round 2.

Important rules to remember

Fail to report after Round 2, and you'll lose your deposit.

Upgraded candidates will lose claim over their previous seat.

However, those not allotted a seat in Round 2 can directly move to Round 3 without registering again.