NEET 2018: All India Counselling Results Soon @ Mcc.nic.in

MCC or Medical Counseling Committee will released the round 1 counselling results today on the official website. The MCC all India Counselling results will be online on the website mcc.nic.in. "UG online counseling Result publish after 4:00pm," said a notification posted on the official website of MCC, www.mcc.nic.in. Candidates may go to the official website and access their results after 4 PM today.The process of online allotment includes main Counseling Registration including payment, exercising of Choices and Locking of choices, process of Seat Allotment - 1st Round, round 1 Result Publication, reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1st Round (free entry/exit option available), publication of net vacant seats, registration & Fresh Choice submission by eligible candidates for 2nd Round (not required by already registered candidates), Process of Seat Allotment - 2nd Round (exit with forfeiture of security amount option available), round 2 Result Publication and reporting at the Medical / Dental Colleges /Institutions against 2nd Round (candidates once joined the allotted seat against 2nd Round are not allowed to vacate the seat).As per the directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, after the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats, the students who take admission in All India Quota seats will not be allowed to vacate the seats.According to MCC, all candidates who have qualified for all India quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) except Jammu and Kashmir.All India Rank (AIR) is over all NEET, as given by CBSE, is based on rank among the successful candidates, of NEET UG on All India basis.All India Quota Rank is the rank for the purpose of All India Quota seat allotment, after excluding candidates from Jammu and Kashmir. As per directions of the Supreme Court the candidates from Jammu and Kahsmir are not eligible to participate for 15 % All India Quota Counseling. MCC/ DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% all India quota, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC & AFMS.