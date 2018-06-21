NEET All India Counselling First Round Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the first round allotment results for NEET-based all India counselling of undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses tomorrow.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the first round allotment results for NEET-based all India counselling of undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses tomorrow. MCC conducts the counselling process for 15% All India Quota seats. The online registration for all India counselling was began on June 13 and it ended on June 18. Students who had qualified in the national level medical entrance examination -- NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - were allowed to register through the link provided on the MCC official website (www.mcc.nic.in). The allotment results will be available on this website.Processing of NEET all India seat allotment was done on June 20 and June 21.Along with the all India counselling registration, students who had qualified in the NEET exam was allowed to fill their choice of college.The online registration and choice-filling ended on June 18, 2018. Choice-filling and locking option were available till June 19, 2018, 5:00 pm.According to the MCC all India counselling schedule, online registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from July 6 to July 8, 2018.The NEET UG 2018 result was announced on June 4, 2018 in which Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari emerged as All India Topper. The cut offs this year were lower than last year.For general category candidates, the cut off was 119. For Physically Handicapped candidates in the general category, the cut off was 107. For the rest of the categories, the cut off was 96. As per the data released by CBSE, 634897 candidates have qualified in the general category, 54653 candidates have qualified in the OBC category, 17209 candidates have qualified in the SC category and 7446 candidates have qualified in the ST category.