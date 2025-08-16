NEET UG Counselling: Round 1 Reporting Closes On Aug 22, Round 2 Registration Starts Soon

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Schedule 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the reporting/joining window for admission to Undergraduate (UG) medical programs through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on August 22, 2025. Students can check the round 1 counselling schedule on the official website of the MCC, mcc.nic.in.

The allotted institutes will verify the candidates' data on August 23, 2025.

NEET UG Round1 Counselling 2025: Important Documents For Round 1 Reporting

Candidates who have been allotted seats and will be joining/reporting to their college for admission are required to bring the following formalities:

They must bring the Allotment letter-downloaded from the MCC website.

Carry their personal, academic documents in original form along with their photocopies.

They must make sure to report within the stipulated time mentioned in the schedule.

While the updated schedule for round 2 counselling registration has not been shared, students can expect it to be released on August 24, 2025.

The committee oversees the NEET UG counselling process for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ, as well as seats in central and deemed universities, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), and in AIIMS and JIPMER.