MCC Releases Tentative NEET Counselling Schedule For 15% All India Quota Seats

The online registration and choice-filling is expected to end on June 18, 2018. Choice-filling and locking option will be availbale on June 19, 2018 till 5:00 pm.
The seat allotment processing will be conducted on June 21 and June 22. MCC will release the result for first round of seat allotment on June 22, 2018.
The online registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from July 6 to July 8, 2018.
NEET 2018 Counselling Schedule Announced
NEET UG 2018 counselling: online registration expected to begin today
The NEET UG 2018 result was announced on June 4, 2018 in which Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari emerged as All India Topper. The cut offs this year were lower than last year.
For general category candidates, the cut off was 119. For Physically Handicapped candidates in the general category, the cut off was 107. For the rest of the categories, the cut off was 96.
CommentsAs per the data released by CBSE, 634897 candidates have qualified in the general category, 54653 candidates have qualified in the OBC category, 17209 candidates have qualified in the SC category and 7446 candidates have qualified in the ST category.
