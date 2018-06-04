Bihar Girl Kalpana Kumari Tops NEET 2018 Exam, More Boys In Top 50

The second rank holder is Rohan Purohit from Telangana who has scored 690 marks. The top three rank is rounded off by Delhi boy Himanshu Sharma who has also scored 690 marks in the exam.
Among the top 10 rank holders there are only 2 girls and 8 boys despite girls outnumbering boys in the registration process for the NEET exam. This year, of the total 13,26,725 students who registered for the exam, 5,80,648 were boys and 7,46,076 were girls.
There are only 14 girls in the top 50 NEET rank holders. The pass percentage of boys and girls in the NEET exam is almost equal (approximately 56%). Out of the 5,53,849 boys who appeared for the exam 3,12,399 have qualified and out of the 7,16,072 girls who appeared for the exam 4,02,162 have qualified in the exam.
Only one transgender had registered for the NEET exam this year and has qualified in the exam.
NEET 2018 Counselling
The Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU, and AMU will be conducted by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India. Detailed information will soon be released on the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) website.
For State quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States, candidates will have to apply to their domicile states. A merit list as per State rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by concerned Counselling Authorities.
