NEET 2018 Result Declared; Cut Off Lower Than Last Year NEET 2018 result declared. The cut off marks have lowered this year by 12 marks.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 Result Declared; Cut Off 119 for General Candidates New Delhi: have been announced on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result using their examination roll number and date of birth. With



This year the NEET cut off is lower than last year.



The cut off for physical handicapped candidates from unreserved categories is 107. The cut off marks for all other categories is 96.



The cut offs have dropped significantly from last year. This year the cut off has dropped by 12 marks for open category candidates. For reserved category candidates, the cut off was 107 in 2017 and has dropped by 11 marks.



634897 candidates have qualified in the open category. 13,26,725 students had registered for the exam out of which 5,80,648 were boys and 7,46,076 were girls.



With the result declaration, CBSE's job is done and now MCI will begin the counselling procedure for 15% All India Quota seats. The counselling for the rest of the 85% seats, which fall under state quota, will be conducted separately by the concerned authorities on state level.



Click here for more



NEET Result 2018 have been announced on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result using their examination roll number and date of birth. With NEET result , students will also be able to see the cut off for open category and all other reserved categories. The cut off for open category candidates this year is 119. More than 7 lakh candidates have qualified this year for admisison to MBBS and BDS courses.This year the NEET cut off is lower than last year. In 2017, students who had scored minimum 131 marks in the open category were deemed qualified.The cut off for physical handicapped candidates from unreserved categories is 107. The cut off marks for all other categories is 96.The cut offs have dropped significantly from last year. This year the cut off has dropped by 12 marks for open category candidates. For reserved category candidates, the cut off was 107 in 2017 and has dropped by 11 marks.634897 candidates have qualified in the open category. 13,26,725 students had registered for the exam out of which 5,80,648 were boys and 7,46,076 were girls. With the result declaration, CBSE's job is done and now MCI will begin the counselling procedure for 15% All India Quota seats. The counselling for the rest of the 85% seats, which fall under state quota, will be conducted separately by the concerned authorities on state level.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter