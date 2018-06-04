CBSE To Declare NEET Result Today: Live Updates NEET result 2018 will be declared today. The result will be declared on the official website of NEET at cbseneet.nic.in.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE NEET Result 2018: Live Updates New Delhi: CBSE confirms



NEET 2018 result is coming a day before the scheduled date. As per the exam time table, the result was supposed to be declared tomorrow (June 5, 2018).

CBSE will announce #NEET2018 result today. The results were earlier expected on June 5. More than 13 Lakh students had registered for the NEET exam this year. — Anisha Singh (@all_the_phools) June 4, 2018

NEET 2018 Result Today: Live Updates

June 4, 10.40 am: No category wise result sheet will be prepared for NEET 2018.



June 4, 10.30 am: For the merit list of seats other than 15% All India Quota, the result will be given to the DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India to provide the same to the Admitting Authorities.



June 4, 10.10 am: Admission through NEET 2018 scores will be through All India Quota Seats, State government quota seats, central institutions/ universities/ deemed universities, state/ management/ NRI quota seats in private medical/ dental colleges or private university and central pool quota seats.



June 4, 9.40 am: NEET result 2018 date confirmed.



June 4, 8.55 am: The result of NEET (UG) may be utilized by other entities of Central/State Governments for admission purpose in accordance with their rules



June 4, 7.40 am: NEET 2018 was held in 136 cities at 2255 exam centres. A total of 580648 male candidates had appeared for the exam; 746076 female candidates had appeared for the exam



