NEET PG 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Shortly, Says Medical Exam Body

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key: Have you appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET PG) 2025? If yes, you must be awaiting the release of the answer key. The wait is expected to end soon, as the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on August 21 that it will release the NEET PG 2025 answer key shortly.

The answer key will be available on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. Along with the correct answers, candidates' responses to each question will also be published. The scores allotted to each question, based on the evaluation scheme detailed in the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin, will be mentioned as well.

The decision to release the answer key follows the Supreme Court order dated April 29, 2025.

"Since the sequence of questions within a section is shuffled for different candidates, and the order of four options also varies, the Question ID numbers, correct answers, and marked responses will be displayed as per the Master Question Paper used for NEET PG 2025," the official notice stated.

The NEET PG 2025 examination was conducted on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres. The results were declared on August 19. More than 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for the computer-based test.

Candidates can check their results, including scores and NEET-PG 2025 ranks, on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Individual scorecards will be available for download from August 29, and can be accessed only for a period of six months.

The NBEMS clarified that every question in the exam was reviewed by subject experts, and none were found technically incorrect.

The All India 50% Quota merit list will be released separately, while state authorities will publish merit lists for their respective quotas based on eligibility criteria, guidelines, and reservation policies.

The exam was held for admission to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB (Direct 6-Year), and PG Medical Diploma courses for the 2025-26 session.

For any queries, candidates may contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or raise concerns through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.