NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Live Updates: Release Date, Time, How To Download

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2025 answer key shortly for the 2.42 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam. Once released, the answer key can be accessed on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Along with the correct answers, candidates' responses to each question will also be published. The marks awarded for every question, as per the evaluation scheme outlined in the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin, will be specified.

The release of the answer key comes following the Supreme Court order dated April 29, 2025.

Earlier, on August 19, NBEMS had declared the NEET PG 2025 result. Individual scorecards will be available for download from August 29 and can be accessed for a period of six months.

"Since the sequence of questions within a section was shuffled for different candidates, and the order of the four options also varied, the Question ID numbers, correct answers, and marked responses will be displayed as per the Master Question Paper used for NEET PG 2025," the official notice stated.

The NEET PG 2025 examination was held on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres. More than 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for the computer-based test. The results were declared on August 19.

NBEMS clarified that all questions in the exam were reviewed by subject experts, and none were found to be technically incorrect.

The All India 50% Quota merit list will be released separately, while state authorities will issue merit lists for their respective quotas based on eligibility criteria, guidelines, and reservation policies.

The exam was conducted for admission to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB (Direct 6-Year), and PG Medical Diploma courses for the 2025-26 academic session.

For queries, candidates may contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or raise concerns through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.