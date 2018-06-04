NEET Result 2018 Announced At Cbseresults.nic.in NEET 2018 result has been announced on the official results website for CBSE results.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET Result 2018 Announced At Cbseresults.nic.in New Delhi: NEET 2018 result has been announced on the official results website for CBSE results. The result is available and students can check the same using their examination roll number. Earlier, it was announced that the result will be declared at 2 pm but has been made available earlier. With NEET 2018 result declaration, begins the process of admission to MBBS and BDS courses at all medical and dental institutes affiliated with MCI.



This year more than 13 lakh candidates had registered for NEET 2018 exam. about 2 lakh more gilrs had registered for the exam than boys.



NEET 2018 Result Declared: Live Updates NEET Result 2018: How to check?



Step one: Go to official website for CBSE results: www.cbseresults.nic.in.



Step two: Click on "NEET (UG) Exam Results 2018) link.



Step three: Enter your examination roll number and date of birth.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Meanwhile, Supreme Court had refused to put a stay on NEET results and gave the go ahead to CBSE to announce the results today.



With NEET results announced, the counselling process will begin.



