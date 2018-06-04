NEET Result 2018 Announced At Cbseresults.nic.in

This year more than 13 lakh candidates had registered for NEET 2018 exam. about 2 lakh more gilrs had registered for the exam than boys.
NEET 2018 Result Declared: Live Updates
NEET Result 2018: How to check?
NEET Result 2018 announced by CBSE, check now at cbseresults.nic.in
Step one: Go to official website for CBSE results: www.cbseresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on "NEET (UG) Exam Results 2018) link.
Step three: Enter your examination roll number and date of birth.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
The School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup, had tweeted in the morning that NEET results will be released today by CBSE followed up by an update that the result will be available at 2 pm.
CommentsMeanwhile, Supreme Court had refused to put a stay on NEET results and gave the go ahead to CBSE to announce the results today.
With NEET results announced, the counselling process will begin.