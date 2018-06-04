CBSE To Declare NEET 2018 Result Today, Tweets Anil Swarup

The information was tweeted by the Secretary, School Education, Anil Swarup.
CBSE informs that NEET results would be declared today.— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) June 4, 2018
CBSE conducts NEET UG exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. It is a nationally conducted exam and apart form AIIMS and JIPMER, rest all other medical and dental institutes accept NEET score for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses.
CBSE NEET 2018 Result: Check Live Updates
CBSE NEET 2018 was conducted on May 6, 2018 at 2255 examination centres. Total 13,26,725 candidates had registered for the exam this year. It was an offline exam. The answer key for NEET 2018 exam was released on May 25.
CommentsAfter the result declaration, the process of counselling will begin. The counselling will be done separately for All India Quota seats and for State Quota seats. Concerned authorities for states would notify the counselling regulations and procedures soon. DMER, Maharashtra has already released the information brochure for NEET counselling.
