CBSE To Declare NEET 2018 Result Today, Tweets Anil Swarup

NEET 2018 result will be announced today at cbseneet.nic.in. Result will be announced for more than 13 lakh students who appeaerd in the NEET UG 2018 exam.

Education | Updated: June 04, 2018
CBSE To Declare NEET 2018 Result Today, Tweets Anil Swarup

CBSE Will Declare NEET 2018 Result Today, Informs Anil Swarup

New Delhi: NEET 2018 Result: Central Board of Secondary Education has informed that the result for NEET UG exam will be announced today. The result will be hosted on the official NEET UG website and on CBSE results portal. The result was earlier expected to be announced on June 5 but is now being announced  a bit earlier. Students would need their examination roll number to check their results. 

The information was tweeted by the Secretary, School Education, Anil Swarup. 
 
CBSE conducts NEET UG exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. It is a nationally conducted exam and apart form AIIMS and JIPMER, rest all other medical and dental institutes accept NEET score for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. 

CBSE NEET 2018 Result: Check Live Updates

CBSE NEET 2018 was conducted on May 6, 2018 at 2255 examination centres. Total 13,26,725 candidates had registered for the exam this year. It was an offline exam. The answer key for NEET 2018 exam was released on May 25. 

After the result declaration, the process of counselling will begin. The counselling will be done separately for All India Quota seats and for State Quota seats. Concerned authorities for states would notify the counselling regulations and procedures soon. DMER, Maharashtra has already released the information brochure for NEET counselling

