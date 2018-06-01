DMER, Maharashtra Releases Official Notification For MBBS Admission Through NEET DMER has released the official information brochure for admission to health sciences in Maharashtra this year.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT DMER, Maharashtra Releases Official Notification For MBBS Admission New Delhi: DMER has released the official information brochure for admission to health sciences in Maharashtra this year. Admission to all MBBS and BDS courses will be administered based on the marks scored by a candidate in NEET exam. Apart from the MBBS and BDS courses, seats in BAMS, BHMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, and BP&O and BSc (Nursing) courses will also be filled on the basis of NEET Merit list.



While the dates for the commencement of registration will be announced after NEET UG 2018 results are declared, DMER has notified the date on which the first merit list will be announced. The list of selected candidates for the first round will be announced on July 5, 2018.



The admission process for all health science courses will be administered by the Commissioner, State CET CELL, Mumbai. The Provisional State Merit List will be prepared on the basis of information submitted by candidates during the online application process.



NEET UG 2018 Eligibility



For admission to MBBS and BDS courses, a candidate belonging to open category must secure not less than 50 percentile marks in Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) taken together at NEET UG-2018.



Candidate belonging to constitutional reservation category and constitutional reservation with disability category must secure 40 percentile marks in Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) taken together in the NEET UG-2018.



For persons with disability belonging to General category, must secure not less than 45 percentile marks in Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) taken together in the NEET UG -2018.



