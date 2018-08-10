DMER Maharashtra Releases Revised Schedule For 2nd Round NEET Counselling

DMER Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for the second round of counselling for the State Quota MBBS/BDS seats. The counselling process had been suspended after Bombay High Court order however, the counselling has resumed. DMER had already concluded the registration process for the second round of counselling.

DMER will declare the list of selected candidates for the 2nd round on August 12, 2018. Candidates who are selected after the second round will have time till August 18, 2018 to join the respective college.

The Directorate will declare the list of selected candidates for 1st Mop Up round on August 21, 2018. The last date for joining the respective college after the first mop up round is August 26, 2018.

Candidates would require to submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees to the allotted college within the stipulated time failing which the allotment will stand cancelled.

A student may need to submit the following documents at the time of admission:

Admit card of NEET UG 2018

Copy of Online Application Form (Latest) filled on www.mahacet.org & www.dmer.org

NEET-UG 2018 Mark sheet

Nationality certificate issued by District Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate

(Competent Authority for issue of such certificate)/ valid Indian passport /School Leaving Certificate of HSC/12th

Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as'Indian'.

Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/ Addl. District Magistrate or Competent

Authority for issue of such certificate.

H.S.C. (or equivalent) examination marksheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for Date of Birth)

Aadhar Card

Medical fitness certificate (Annexure - H)

