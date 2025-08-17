NEET PG 2025 Result: Check Official Release Date, Cut-Off Percentile, And Steps To Download

NEET PG 2025 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the results by September 3, 2025, as per the official schedule. The NEET PG 2025 exam was held on August 3, giving students a chance to secure seats in top medical programs across India.

What is the qualifying cut-off for NEET PG 2025?

NBEMS has set the following minimum percentile requirements for candidates:

General / EWS: 50th percentile

SC / ST / OBC (including PwD under these categories): 40th percentile

UR PwD: 45th percentile

Only those meeting the required cut-offs will be eligible for counselling and seat allocation.

How to check and download NEET PG 2025 result?

Once results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit natboard.edu.in or the NEET PG portal.

Step 2. Click on the "NEET PG 2025 Result" link.

Step 3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and login details.

Step 4. Submit the information to view your result.

Step 5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Scorecards will remain available online for six months only. Requests after this period will not be entertained.

What if candidates face technical issues?

NBEMS has set up support options for applicants:

Helpline number: 7996165333 (available 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM, except Sundays and gazetted holidays)

Online helpdesk: Accessible after logging into the candidate portal

Why is the NEET PG 2025 result important?

The result not only decides eligibility but also marks the beginning of the counselling and seat allotment process. With the official result date, aspirants can now focus on preparing for the next step in their medical careers.

