DMER, Maharashtra Releases Centre List For Phase 2 Document Verification For NEET Counselling

DMER, Maharashtra Releases Centre List For Phase 2 Document Verification

DMER Maharashtra has released the center-wise candidate list for document verification for phase 2 counselling for NEET qualified candidates. The list is available on the official DMER website. The document verification for the second phase will begin from tomorrow. The phase 2 document verification will be conducted for AIR 175000 onward. Such candidates who belong to SC, ST, PWD category and whose verification was completed in the first phase would not need to attend document verification.

The document verification will end on July 24, 2018. Eligible candidates would be able to fill the online preference form after document verification on his/her log-in, available on the website. The portal for candidate will be open from 18/07/2018 and it will be closed on 25/07/2018 at 2.00 pm.

Those who will be participating in the document verification for the phase 2 counselling, will need to report to the allotted centre with the following documents:

Admit card of NEET UG 2018

Copy of Online Application Form (Latest) filled on www.mahacet.org & www.dmer.org

NEET-UG 2018 Mark sheet

Nationality certificate issued by District Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate

(Competent Authority for issue of such certificate)/ valid Indian passport /School Leaving Certificate of HSC/12th

Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as'Indian'.

Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/ Addl. District Magistrate or Competent

Authority for issue of such certificate.

H.S.C. (or equivalent) examination marksheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for Date of Birth)

Aadhar Card

Medical fitness certificate (Annexure - H)

