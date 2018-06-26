DMER Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2018: Phase 2 Document Verification Begins on July 14

The detailed schedule for the document verification process is available on the official DMER website. The process will begin on July 14 and end on July 24. The document verification will be conducted in two sessions each day.
Eligible candidates would be able to fill the online preference form after document verification on his/her log-in, available on the website. The portal for candidate will be open from 18/07/2018 and it will be closed on 25/07/2018 at 2.00 pm.
Candidates who participate in document verification but do not fill online preference form will not be considered for admission to health science courses till the end of the admission process.
Students would need to get the following documents verified at the designated nodal centre:
- Admit card of NEET UG 2018
- Copy of Online Application Form (Latest) filled on www.mahacet.org & www.dmer.org
- NEET-UG 2018 Mark sheet
- Nationality certificate issued by District Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate
- (Competent Authority for issue of such certificate)/ valid Indian passport /School Leaving Certificate of HSC/12th
- Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as'Indian'.
- Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/ Addl. District Magistrate or Competent
- Authority for issue of such certificate.
- H.S.C. (or equivalent) examination marksheet
- SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for Date of Birth)
- Aadhar Card
- Medical fitness certificate (Annexure - H)