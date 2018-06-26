DMER Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2018: Phase 2 Document Verification Begins on July 14 DMER Maharashtra has released detailed schedule for phase 2 document verification for NEET counselling.

Share EMAIL PRINT DMER Maharashtra releases phase 2 counselling schedule New Delhi: DMER, Maharashtra has released the document verification schedule for phase 2 counselling. The document verification for phase 2 counselling will be conducted in July. The phase 2 document verification will be conducted for AIR 175000 onward. However, those candidates who belong to SC, ST, PWD category whose verification was completed in the first phase would not need to attend document verification.



Eligible candidates would be able to fill the online preference form after document verification on his/her log-in, available on the website. The portal for candidate will be open from 18/07/2018 and it will be closed on 25/07/2018 at 2.00 pm.







Candidates who participate in document verification but do not fill online preference form will not be considered for admission to health science courses till the end of the admission process.



Students would need to get the following documents verified at the designated nodal centre: Admit card of NEET UG 2018

Copy of Online Application Form (Latest) filled on www.mahacet.org & www.dmer.org

NEET-UG 2018 Mark sheet

Nationality certificate issued by District Magistrate/Addl. District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate

(Competent Authority for issue of such certificate)/ valid Indian passport /School Leaving Certificate of HSC/12th

Std. indicating the nationality of the candidate as'Indian'.

Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/ Addl. District Magistrate or Competent

Authority for issue of such certificate.

H.S.C. (or equivalent) examination marksheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for Date of Birth)

Aadhar Card

Medical fitness certificate (Annexure - H)