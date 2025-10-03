NEET PG Counselling 2025: Check Expected Start Date, Allotment Process, Top Medical Colleges

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the NEET PG 2025 Counselling process soon. Once released, students can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling: Allotment Process

The counselling process includes three normal rounds and a stray vacay round. Students unable to secure seat in the earlier rounds are given a chance in the next round.

You must register and fill details in each round to be considered for the seat allotment process. The first round may be held for more than a month, while the others usually last for seven days. Once your have registered and paid the fees, you will be required to fill your preferred choices (up to three) of institutes. Choice-locking is done within a day, lasting from 4 pm to 12 pm.

The committee prepares the seat allotment result and releases it on its official website. Students satisfied with their result must visit their college for admission with required documents. Once the institute shares the joined student's data with the MCC, you will be allowed to start taking Classes soon.

Expected Start Date

Students can expect the 2025 counselling process to start in the last week of October, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Top Medical Colleges In India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi- Rank 1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research- Rank 2

Christian Medical College- Rank 3

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research- Rank 4

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences- Rank 5

Banaras Hindu University- Rank 6

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore- Rank 7

King George's Medical University- Rank 8

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- Rank 9

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal- Rank 10

Top Dental Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings 2025

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi- Rank 1

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences- Rank 2

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences- Rank 3

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth- Rank 4

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal- Rank 5

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences- Rank 6

King George's Medical University- Rank 7

SRM Dental College- Rank 8

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan- Rank 9

JSS Dental College and Hospital- Rank 10

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How To Download Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "PG medical" and then "NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule" under the "News and Events" section.

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

To register for the counselling process, candidates need to click on the "New Registration 2025", under the "Candidate Activity" board and enter your NEET PG roll number, password and type of counselling.

The NEET PG entrance examination was held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift across 1,052 test centres in 301 cities, with more than 2.42 lakh candidates having appeared.