Graduate Behind Viral 'Love You, America' Post Urges Indians To Look Beyond US

The 'American Dream' is often described as the belief that anyone can succeed in the United States through perseverance and hard work. For Ananya Joshi, an Indian woman, that promise fell short. She bid a teary-eyed farewell to the country after failing to secure stable employment.

In a conversation with NDTV, Joshi explained that she was on an F-1 visa when she was laid off. She had joined a company during her Optional Practical Training (OPT) period, but they later informed her that they would not sponsor her visa.

"At that time I did not panic because I knew I had an additional two years of my OPT, but in order for me to work on my extension OPT, the company would have to be e-verified," Joshi said.

She revealed that the employer had assured her "verbally" that they were e-verified, but that turned out to be untrue. As a result, she lost the chance to apply for her STEM extension and was eventually let go. Describing her struggle to find work, she added, "Even in that very little time, two months, I did have 20 to 30 interviews in the US, but none of them were willing to hire anybody who was working on F-1 OPT. They all needed a green card or citizenship."

On September 29, Joshi shared a sombre video on Instagram that documented her departure from the US. Despite seeming to accept her reality, Joshi admitted that nothing could have prepared her for the emotional impact of departing.

"By far the hardest step in this journey. Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day. America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU," the caption of the video read.

Pointing to broader policy challenges, Joshi cited the uncertainty caused by the Trump administration's visa restrictions. "Whether it was full-time roles or contract roles, sponsorship was still really hard to find for the field of biotechnology, but people were able to find jobs. Currently, people are not even able to find contract roles that are willing to hire them without a green card or citizenship."

For students disillusioned by the American system, Joshi offered some perspective. "The world is actually really big; there are way more opportunities out there. It's just that we have not been told."

She encouraged aspirants to broaden their horizons and consider countries like Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and Singapore, where opportunities for biotechnology professionals are expanding.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump last month raised the cost of H-1B visa applications to $100,000, a sharp jump from the earlier range of $2,000 to $5,000, further burdening American companies dependent on skilled international talent.

