"America, I Love You": Indian Woman's Tearful Goodbye As She Leaves US After Being Laid Off

Ananya Joshi, an Indian woman, who chronicled her months-long job search on social media, has now left the United States after being unable to secure a suitable position. On September 29, she shared a tearful video, documenting her departure from the US. She expressed gratitude to the US, stating that leaving the country was by far the hardest step in her journey. Despite seeming to accept her reality, Joshi admitted that nothing could have prepared her for the emotional impact of departing.

She reflected on her time in America, calling it her first home as a financially independent adult, and expressed gratitude for the experiences she had.

"By far the hardest step in this journey. Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day.America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU," caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

A 2024 graduate of Northwestern University with a master's degree in Biotechnology, Joshi had gained work experience at a biotech startup through the F-1 Optional Practical Training program. She was recently laid off and began searching for a new job.

"I've been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsizing. I'm not looking for my next opportunity… There's some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US," she wrote in a LinkedIn post four months ago.

Despite her efforts, she was unable to secure a fitting job, leading to her decision to leave the country and potentially explore new opportunities elsewhere, possibly in Dubai as some of her recent posts might suggest. While some viewers empathised with her situation, others criticised her for flying first class.

Notably, The F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program allows international students in the US on F-1 visas to work temporarily in their field of study for up to 12 months.